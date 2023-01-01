Menu
2019 Audi Q8

76,850 KM

Details Description

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q8

PROGRESSIV - NAVIGATION - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAG

2019 Audi Q8

PROGRESSIV - NAVIGATION - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAG

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

76,850KM
Used
VIN WA1DVAF12KD007255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 76,850 KM

Vehicle Description

21 PROGRESSIVE S LINE WHEEL PACKAGE - ** Visit Our Website ** @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE **
HIGH-VALUE OPTIONS

-BACK-UP CAMERA
-BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
-DRIVE TRAIN - ALL-WHEEL
-HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
-LEATHER
-MEMORY SEAT
-NAVIGATION SYSTEM
-SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS
-SUNROOF
-DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE

- AND MUCH MORE
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2019 Audi Q8