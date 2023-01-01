Menu
2019 BMW X3

78,147 KM

$37,800

+ tax & licensing
$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2019 BMW X3

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

78,147KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10110597
  • Stock #: 19BMWX30153
  • VIN: 5UXTR9C56KLE20153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19BMWX30153
  • Mileage 78,147 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2019 BMW X3: an exhilarating and luxurious Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) that redefines the driving experience. With its dynamic performance, stylish design, and cutting-edge technology, the X3 is the ultimate combination of versatility and sophistication. Step inside the X3, and you'll experience refined luxury and exceptional comfort. From premium seating materials to ergonomic design, every detail is meticulously crafted to create a serene and upscale environment for both driver and passengers.


WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)
WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Assisted Braking
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

