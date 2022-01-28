$44,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-330-7365
2019 BMW X3
xDrive30i
Location
Motorline Auto Group
1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
905-330-7365
$44,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8168653
- Stock #: 19BMWX377
- VIN: 5UXTR9C56KLP85977
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,066 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 BMW X3 X-DRIVE 30i
FINANCING AVAILABLE !
ACCIDENT FREE
Features:
*Rearview/Back Up Camera
*Navigation
*Push Button Start
*Keyless Entry
*Heated Front Seats
*Dual Zone Climate Control
*Heated Steering Wheel
*Power Driver Seat
*Parking Sensors
*Bluetooth
CAR WILL BE SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $599
CONTACT
MOTORLINE AUTO GROUP
9053307365
1227 PLAINS RD EAST L7S2K2 BURLINGTON.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorline Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.