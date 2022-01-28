Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW X3

46,066 KM

Details Description

$44,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2019 BMW X3

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

  1. 8168653
  2. 8168653
  3. 8168653
  4. 8168653
  5. 8168653
  6. 8168653
  7. 8168653
  8. 8168653
  9. 8168653
  10. 8168653
  11. 8168653
  12. 8168653
  13. 8168653
  14. 8168653
Contact Seller

$44,500

+ taxes & licensing

46,066KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8168653
  • Stock #: 19BMWX377
  • VIN: 5UXTR9C56KLP85977

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,066 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 BMW X3 X-DRIVE 30i 

FINANCING AVAILABLE !

ACCIDENT FREE

 Features: 

*Rearview/Back Up Camera
*Navigation
*Push Button Start
*Keyless Entry
*Heated Front Seats
*Dual Zone Climate Control
*Heated Steering Wheel
*Power Driver Seat
*Parking Sensors
*Bluetooth

CAR WILL BE SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $599

CONTACT

MOTORLINE AUTO GROUP

9053307365

1227 PLAINS RD EAST L7S2K2 BURLINGTON.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i
 46,066 KM
$44,500 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz C...
 14,079 KM
$74,950 + tax & lic
2005 Jaguar S-Type 3.0
 129,668 KM
$6,250 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory