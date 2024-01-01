$14,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Encore
PREFERRED FWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS
2019 Buick Encore
PREFERRED FWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,690KM
VIN KL4CJASB4KB864940
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2840
- Mileage 140,690 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED* Very Clean 1.4L Turbo 4Cyl Buick Encore with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth and Leather/Cloth Seats and Alloys. Blue on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Leather Seats, Back Up Camera, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Direction Compass, Dual Climate Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
2019 Buick Encore