$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Leggat Chevrolet Burlington
905-333-3700
2019 Buick Encore
2019 Buick Encore
Sport Touring
Location
Leggat Chevrolet Burlington
2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3
905-333-3700
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
46,743KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8670146
- Stock #: 6731A
- VIN: KL4CJ2SB2KB866093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 6731A
- Mileage 46,743 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Leggat Chevrolet Burlington
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Leggat Chevrolet Burlington
2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3