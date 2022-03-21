2019 Buick Encore

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 7 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8670146

8670146 Stock #: 6731A

6731A VIN: KL4CJ2SB2KB866093

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 6731A

Mileage 46,743 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.