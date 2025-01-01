$35,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
V8 RST-Z71 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,250KM
VIN 1GCRYEED1KZ335582
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,250 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*16 SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Chevrolet Silverado RST-Z71 Crew 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Grey Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Side Running Boards, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Bed Liner, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500