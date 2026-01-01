$29,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
88,000KM
VIN 1GCUYBEFXKZ264960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS!! 4X4!! LOW KMS! CLOTH INTERIOR, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BOX LINER, 6 SEATER, FULL 4 DOOR. THERE IS A SCRATCH ON THE DRIVERS SIDE BOX (SEE PHOTO). THIS WILL BE REPAIRED DURING CERTIFICATION. FULL CERTIFICATION AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
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905-332-8575
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500