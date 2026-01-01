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<div class=bg-white rounded-2xl shadow-lg shadow-slate-900/5 border border-gray-100 p-6 md:p-7 data-v-bcb8a8f8=><div class=text-gray-700 leading-relaxed whitespace-pre-line data-v-bcb8a8f8=>1 OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS!! 4X4!! LOW KMS! CLOTH INTERIOR, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BOX LINER, 6 SEATER, FULL 4 DOOR. THERE IS A SCRATCH ON THE DRIVERS SIDE BOX (SEE PHOTO). THIS WILL BE REPAIRED DURING CERTIFICATION. FULL CERTIFICATION AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</div></div><div class=bg-white rounded-2xl shadow-lg shadow-slate-900/5 border border-gray-100 p-6 md:p-7 data-v-bcb8a8f8=><div class=flex items-center gap-3 mb-5 data-v-bcb8a8f8=> </div></div>

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

88,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Watch This Vehicle
14109055

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
88,000KM
VIN 1GCUYBEFXKZ264960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS!! 4X4!! LOW KMS! CLOTH INTERIOR, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BOX LINER, 6 SEATER, FULL 4 DOOR. THERE IS A SCRATCH ON THE DRIVERS SIDE BOX (SEE PHOTO). THIS WILL BE REPAIRED DURING CERTIFICATION. FULL CERTIFICATION AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
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905-332-XXXX

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905-332-8575

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$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500