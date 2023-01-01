Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

75,986 KM

$55,788

+ tax & licensing
$55,788

+ taxes & licensing

Gray Automotive Group

(905) 926-7121

LT

Location

Gray Automotive Group

760 Laurentian Drive, Units 5-6, Burlington, ON L7N 3V6

(905) 926-7121

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,788

+ taxes & licensing

75,986KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1GC1KSEGXKF122977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,986 KM

Vehicle Description

This truck is gorgeous! Black on black with 35" tires. A beautiful spec and a true head turner, the V8 growl from its 6L gas engine will keep you smiling every time. Highlights: Crew Cab, 4x4, Z71 Package, leather, heated seats, alloy wheels, back up camera, navigation, running boards, and lots more! Call or email us and we’ll schedule you in for a test drive.

Finance $521.20 biweekly*

Our diverse selection of inventory includes SUVs, trucks, supercars and race cars. To maintain our very competitive prices and service level, we are by appointment only. During your visit and test drive, our sole attention is on you! For online purchase options and race cars, please contact us and we’ll cater to you accordingly.

We appreciate the opportunity to service you and thank you for your business!

*Payments based on zero down. Interest rates, terms and payments are for demonstrational purposes only. Rates may differ depending on creditworthiness and financing offers available from dealers and/or third party lender. Taxes and Licensing are not included in listing price.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

