2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
LT
Location
Gray Automotive Group
760 Laurentian Drive, Units 5-6, Burlington, ON L7N 3V6
- Listing ID: 9464277
- VIN: 1GC1KSEGXKF122977
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,986 KM
Vehicle Description
This truck is gorgeous! Black on black with 35" tires. A beautiful spec and a true head turner, the V8 growl from its 6L gas engine will keep you smiling every time. Highlights: Crew Cab, 4x4, Z71 Package, leather, heated seats, alloy wheels, back up camera, navigation, running boards, and lots more! Call or email us and we’ll schedule you in for a test drive.
Our diverse selection of inventory includes SUVs, trucks, supercars and race cars. To maintain our very competitive prices and service level, we are by appointment only. During your visit and test drive, our sole attention is on you! For online purchase options and race cars, please contact us and we’ll cater to you accordingly.
