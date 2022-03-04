Menu
2019 Chevrolet Suburban

95,533 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

2019 Chevrolet Suburban

Premier

Premier

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

95,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8649014
  • Stock #: 227051A
  • VIN: 1GNSKJKJXKR114513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,533 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

