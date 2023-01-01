2019 Chevrolet Trax

$11,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 0 , 1 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10352604

10352604 VIN: 3GNCJKSB2KL239034

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 200,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.