*SAFETY INCLUDED*34 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Chrysler Pacifica Limited-Pkg V6 3.6L With Automatic Transmission. White on White Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Front/Back Leather Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Memory Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, 360 Camera, Navigation System, Duel Sunroof, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen, Front and Back Parking Sensors, Push to Start, Roof Rack, Power Tail Gate, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Alert, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

185,880 KM

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chrysler Pacifica

LIMITED CERTIFIED *CHRYSLER MAINTAIN*7 SEATS* NAVI 360 CAMERA PANO ROOF HEAT/COOL LEATHER P,SENSORS CHROME

12974110

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

LIMITED CERTIFIED *CHRYSLER MAINTAIN*7 SEATS* NAVI 360 CAMERA PANO ROOF HEAT/COOL LEATHER P,SENSORS CHROME

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Contact Seller

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,880KM
VIN 2C4RC1GG8KR702485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3530
  • Mileage 185,880 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks

Seating

Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Power Folding Seats
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Lane Departure Alert
3rd / Third Row Seats
Rear Seats Recline
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-281-2255

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 Chrysler Pacifica