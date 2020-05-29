Menu
$37,288

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited l PANO ROOF l NAV l HEATED SEATS l

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited l PANO ROOF l NAV l HEATED SEATS l

Location

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

$37,288

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,298KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5193251
  • Stock #: 630329
  • VIN: 2C4RC1GG6KR630329
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

What a great deal on this 2019 Chrysler! The design of this vehicle clearly emphasizes dynamic style and agility! Chrysler prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: heated and ventilated seats, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and power front seats. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!

