$21,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Dodge Challenger
3.6L SXT CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
2019 Dodge Challenger
3.6L SXT CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,230KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C3CDZAG2KH593655
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # A2898
- Mileage 158,230 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*SERVICE RECORDS* Nice Clean Dodge Challenger SXT 3.6L V6 With Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather front Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Premium Audio System, Memory Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Dual Front Power Seat, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen, Paddle Shifters, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
2019 Dodge Durango GT AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDNET FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 173,710 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 2.0L TOURING CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 177,440 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5 LIMITED PKG 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NAV CAMERA LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 226,760 KM $21,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2019 Dodge Challenger