2019 Dodge Charger

SXT AWD| NAV| SUNROOF| SUPER TRACK PAK| REAR CAM

Car Nation Canada

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4771374
  • Stock #: DRD3089
  • VIN: 2C3CDXJG1KH659018
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Welcome to Unique Chrysler and Thank you for viewing this vehicle. Everything we do is designed to make your car buying experience as easy and enjoyable as possible. Competitive Haggle-Free pricing, knowledgeable staff and superior customer service all add up to create a simple and painless way to purchase a vehicle at a great price. * CALL>>>1-888-384-2865 or TEXT>>>416-708-1781 for more info! * This was a Previous Daily Rental Vehicle. * Selling Price does not include HST and Licensing. * CarFax Reports available on all Used vehicles, we have nothing to hide! * Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and Get great value for your Trade-in Vehicle! * Credit Issues? We'll help you rebuild your credit! (o.a.c.) Apply Online Today! * ASK about our "Do Not Pay for 90 Days" Financing Option (o.a.c.), available on most makes and models. * Price and vehicle availability subject to change without notice; Please call for more information. Visit Unique Chrysler today! We are located at 915 Walkers Line, South on Walkers Line exit by the QEW in Burlington, close to the intersection of Walkers Line and Harvester Road. We deliver anywhere in Canada! We serve Toronto, Oakville, Mississauga, Milton, Aldershot, Burlington, Flamborough, Lowville, Palmer, Tyandaga, Niagara Falls, St.Catharines, Stoney Creek and Waterdown. Vehicle Price, just add HST and Licensing only. We are a proud member of the Car Nation Canada dealership group - Buy with confidence from a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. View over 1600 new & used cars for sale at CarNationCanada.com

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Backup Sensor
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

