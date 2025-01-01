$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT STOW/GO CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*7 SEATS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER & STEERING CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,270KM
VIN 2C4RDGEG4KR648606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3478
- Mileage 148,270 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFTEY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*21 SERVICE REOCRDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Dodge Grand Caravan GT 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Mirror and Power Heated Windows, AUX/USB, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Fog Lights, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless, Leather Power Front Seats, Alloys, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Direction Compass, Power Tail Gate, Power Side Sliding Doors, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Quad Captain Chairs
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
3rd / Third Row Seats
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
