Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Edge

73,622 KM

Details Features

$32,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium NAVI | BACKUP CAM | MEM SEATS | PANO SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium NAVI | BACKUP CAM | MEM SEATS | PANO SUNROOF

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

  1. 9166870
  2. 9166870
  3. 9166870
  4. 9166870
  5. 9166870
  6. 9166870
  7. 9166870
  8. 9166870
  9. 9166870
  10. 9166870
  11. 9166870
  12. 9166870
  13. 9166870
  14. 9166870
  15. 9166870
  16. 9166870
  17. 9166870
  18. 9166870
  19. 9166870
  20. 9166870
  21. 9166870
  22. 9166870
  23. 9166870
  24. 9166870
Contact Seller

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

73,622KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9166870
  • Stock #: 19-75811
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K95KBC75811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,622 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Discovery Ford

2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 24,593 KM
$25,488 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XL 4...
 93,706 KM
$28,998 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer L...
 100,350 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

Call Dealer

905632XXXX

(click to show)

9056328696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory