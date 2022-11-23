Menu
2019 Ford Edge

54,584 KM

Details Features

$38,989

+ tax & licensing
Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

Contact Seller
Titanium

Location

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

Contact Seller

$38,989

+ taxes & licensing

54,584KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9379378
  • Stock #: 19-98807
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K91KBB98807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,584 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

