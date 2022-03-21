Menu
2019 Ford Escape

42,188 KM

Details Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

42,188KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8730218
  • Stock #: 19-16665
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H91KUC16665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,188 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

