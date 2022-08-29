$28,998+ tax & licensing
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
Leggat Discovery Ford
9056328696
2019 Ford Escape
4X4 | NAVI | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS
Location
Leggat Discovery Ford
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
9056328696
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
45,501KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9166864
- Stock #: 19-41884
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD9KUC41884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,501 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT-FREE, ONE OWNER, LOW MILEAGE
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5