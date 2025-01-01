Menu
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR<span>*</span><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Ford F-150 3.3L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Grey/Green on Tan Interior.</span><span> Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Package, Alloys, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Light, Back Up Camera, Bed Liner, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Door Code, Tow Hitch, </span></font><span>and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!</span></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2019 Ford F-150

184,000 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
12453184

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Used
184,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EB3KKD67082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey/Green
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3136
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Ford F-150 3.3L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Grey/Green on Tan Interior. Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Package, Alloys, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Light, Back Up Camera, Bed Liner, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Door Code, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

4x4
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

