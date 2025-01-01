$24,388+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-250
XL/8ft Box/2 YR WARRANTY
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 131
- Mileage 242,478 KM
Vehicle Description
This 6.2L Ford F-250 SuperDuty 4x4 Crew Cab comes with an 8 foot box and features an Upgraded Apple Carplay Infortainment system with Backup cam. This workhorse of a truck also comes Safety Certified + Includes a 2 year UNLIMITED KM warranty!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it’s still available. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
Terms of included warranty: 24 months. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.
