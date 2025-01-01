2019 Ford F-250

Menu
<p>This 6.2L Ford F-250 SuperDuty 4x4 Crew Cab comes with an 8 foot box and features an Upgraded Apple Carplay Infortainment system with Backup cam. This workhorse of a truck also comes Safety Certified + Includes a 2 year UNLIMITED KM warranty! </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it’s still available. </span><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.</span></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Financing available at competitive rates.</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Trade-Ins Welcome!</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Terms of included warranty: 24 months. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential. </span></p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 131
  • Mileage 242,478 KM

Vehicle Description

This 6.2L Ford F-250 SuperDuty 4x4 Crew Cab comes with an 8 foot box and features an Upgraded Apple Carplay Infortainment system with Backup cam. This workhorse of a truck also comes Safety Certified + Includes a 2 year UNLIMITED KM warranty! 

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it’s still available. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.

Financing available at competitive rates.

Trade-Ins Welcome!

 

Terms of included warranty: 24 months. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

