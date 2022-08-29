Menu
2019 Ford Fiesta

61,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2019 Ford Fiesta

2019 Ford Fiesta

SE,REAR CAMERA,BLUETOOTH,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED!

2019 Ford Fiesta

SE,REAR CAMERA,BLUETOOTH,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

61,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9042283
  • Stock #: FF19
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ1KM136360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SE HATCHBACK,EXCELLENT CONDITION,REAR VIEW CAMERA! ALLOY WHEELS,BLUETOOTH,HEATED SEATS.....CERTIFIED !

POWER PKG...ABS..CRUISE CONTROL.BALANCE OF FACTORY 5 YEARS/100000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.



Office : 905-315 1885



WEB:www.importconnection.ca



4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Climate Control
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Import Connection

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

