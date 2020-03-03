Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

GT Premium l BLIND-SPOT l HEATED LEATHER l NAV l

2019 Ford Mustang

GT Premium l BLIND-SPOT l HEATED LEATHER l NAV l

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

1-888-288-8483

$43,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,857KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4689351
  • Stock #: U17427DR
  • VIN: 1FATP8FF0K5176982
Red
Black
Convertible
Gasoline
Automatic
8-cylinder
2-door

l FORMER DAILY RENTAL l True market pricing / All vehicle trades are welcome / Leasing and Financing options available / Now featuring over 80 pre-owned Cars, Trucks and SUVs / CARFAX history reports are included on all our pre-owned vehicles / We are a NO FEES store and are proud to honour OMVICs ''All-In Pricing'' / Prices are plus tax and licensing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

