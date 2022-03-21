Menu
2019 Ford Ranger

34,686 KM

Details Features

$42,295

+ tax & licensing
$42,295

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

34,686KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8699285
  • Stock #: 19-16383
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH8KLA16383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,686 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

