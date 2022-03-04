Menu
2019 Ford Transit

105,689 KM

Details Description Features

$64,895

+ tax & licensing
$64,895

+ taxes & licensing

Drivrz

888-970-6209

VAN extended highroof

Location

Drivrz

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-970-6209

$64,895

+ taxes & licensing

105,689KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8601812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,689 KM

Vehicle Description

Black extended highroof transit. Grey vinyl seating and power options. We offer leasing and financing options and welcome trade ins.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-970-6209

