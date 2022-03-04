$64,895+ tax & licensing
$64,895
+ taxes & licensing
Drivrz
888-970-6209
2019 Ford Transit
2019 Ford Transit
VAN extended highroof
Location
Drivrz
305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
888-970-6209
$64,895
+ taxes & licensing
105,689KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8601812
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,689 KM
Vehicle Description
Black extended highroof transit. Grey vinyl seating and power options. We offer leasing and financing options and welcome trade ins.
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
