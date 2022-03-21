2019 Ford Transit

$63,495 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 6 9 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8712284

8712284 Stock #: 1010

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1010

Mileage 105,691 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.