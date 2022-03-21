$63,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$63,495
+ taxes & licensing
Drivrz
888-970-6209
2019 Ford Transit
2019 Ford Transit
Cargo Van highroof extended cargo
Location
Drivrz
305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
888-970-6209
$63,495
+ taxes & licensing
105,691KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8712284
- Stock #: 1010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1010
- Mileage 105,691 KM
Vehicle Description
Black highroof 250 extended gas transit. Very clean former daily rental. We offer leasing, financing, and welcome trade ins. Call or email today to make an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Drivrz
Drivrz
305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7