2019 Ford Transit

105,691 KM

Details Description Features

$63,495

+ tax & licensing
$63,495

+ taxes & licensing

Drivrz

888-970-6209

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

Cargo Van highroof extended cargo

2019 Ford Transit

Cargo Van highroof extended cargo

Location

Drivrz

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-970-6209

$63,495

+ taxes & licensing

105,691KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8712284
  • Stock #: 1010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1010
  • Mileage 105,691 KM

Vehicle Description

Black highroof 250 extended gas transit. Very clean former daily rental. We offer leasing, financing, and welcome trade ins. Call or email today to make an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats

Drivrz

Drivrz

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

