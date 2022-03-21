$58,995+ tax & licensing
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Transit
305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
76,699KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8932072
- Stock #: T1001
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Commercial
- Mileage 76,699 KM
Vehicle Description
Transit 250 midroof 148 wheelbase. 3.7 l v6 gasoline engine. We offer leasing and financing. trade ins welcome. Previous Daily Rental
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
