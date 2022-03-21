$58,995+ tax & licensing
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
Motor One Canada
888-286-2765
2019 Ford Transit
2019 Ford Transit
Cargo Van cargo van midroof
Location
Motor One Canada
305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
888-286-2765
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
76,689KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8932075
- Stock #: t100023
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 76,689 KM
Vehicle Description
Transit 250 midroof 148 wheelbase. 3.7 l v6 gasoline engine. We offer leasing and financing. trade ins welcome. Previous Daily Rental
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Motor One Canada
305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7