2019 GMC Acadia

52,501 KM

Details Features

$42,998

+ tax & licensing
$42,998

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

2019 GMC Acadia

2019 GMC Acadia

Denali

2019 GMC Acadia

Denali

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

$42,998

+ taxes & licensing

52,501KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9323353
  • Stock #: 6828B
  • VIN: 1GKKNXLS6KZ111980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,501 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

