2019 GMC Sierra 1500

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Crew 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys/Chrome, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated and Ventilated front Power Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Bose Audio System, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Power Front Seat, Side Running Boards, Memory Driver Seat, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Wood Interior, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,560KM
VIN 1GTU9FED7KZ411836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,560 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Crew 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys/Chrome, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated and Ventilated front Power Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Bose Audio System, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Power Front Seat, Side Running Boards, Memory Driver Seat, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Wood Interior, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 GMC Sierra 1500