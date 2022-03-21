Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

81,009 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

  1. 8759339
  2. 8759339
  3. 8759339
  4. 8759339
  5. 8759339
  6. 8759339
  7. 8759339
  8. 8759339
  9. 8759339
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

81,009KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8759339
  • Stock #: 228570A
  • VIN: 1GTR9EED7KZ195177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,009 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Preferred Equipment Group, AT4 2" Factory Lift, AT4 Preferred Package, Remote Start, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Engine Block Heater, Heated Front Seats, Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Multipro Tailgate, All Weather Floor Liners, 18" Machined Aluminum Wheels, HD Rear Camera, Bose Sound System, 5.3L V8 Engine.

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2019 GMC Terrain Den...
 44,392 KM
$39,998 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Enclave A...
 81,504 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 48,064 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

Call Dealer

905-333-XXXX

(click to show)

905-333-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory