2019 Honda Accord

83,940 KM

Details Description Features

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2019 Honda Accord

2019 Honda Accord

Sport CVT

2019 Honda Accord

Sport CVT

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

Logo_NoBadges

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

83,940KM
Used
  • Stock #: 19HA2847
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F36KA802847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19HA2847
  • Mileage 83,940 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Honda Accord is a top-rated midsize sedan known for its blend of style, performance, and advanced features. Technology features include a user-friendly 7-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and a range of available safety features like Honda Sensing, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assist.


WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE:

1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
