2019 Honda CR-V

12,246 KM

Details

$34,950

+ tax & licensing
$34,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$34,950

+ taxes & licensing

12,246KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6641705
  Stock #: 19HCRV56
  VIN: 2HKRW2H97KH123756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19HCRV56
  • Mileage 12,246 KM

Vehicle Description

-2019 HONDA CR-V TOURING|NO ACCIDENTS| CERTIFIED | LEATHER | 1 OWNER | LOW KMS

CERTIFED & FREE WINTER TIRES !!!

Single Owner 

Accident Free

We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%

We wholesale and accept TRADE-IN

All Vehicles will be sold Detailed & Sanitized

At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing.

Online / Video Sales is also available:

Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM

Or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

You can visit us in person:

Monday10 am 6 pm

Tuesday10am 6 pm

Wednesday..10am 6 pm

Thursday10am 6 pm

Friday.10am 6 pm

Saturday.11am 3pm

SundayBy Appointment Only

We are Located:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL  Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

