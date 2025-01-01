Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*8 PASSENGERS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Honda Odyssey EX with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Climate Controls, Push To Start, Power Tail Gate, Power Side Sliding Doors, Heated Power Front Seats, Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Fog Light, Side Turning Signals, Lane Departure Alert, Paddle Shifters, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!!!! 

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2019 Honda Odyssey

109,600 KM

$31,595

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey

EX *8 SEATS*CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED LANE DEPARTURE CRUISE ALLOYS

12807619

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX *8 SEATS*CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED LANE DEPARTURE CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$31,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,600KM
VIN 5FNRL6H41KB502092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3393
  • Mileage 109,600 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*8 PASSENGERS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Honda Odyssey EX with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Climate Controls, Push To Start, Power Tail Gate, Power Side Sliding Doors, Heated Power Front Seats, Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Fog Light, Side Turning Signals, Lane Departure Alert, Paddle Shifters, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!!!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Seating

8 PASSENGER

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
3rd / Third Row Seats
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

$31,595

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 Honda Odyssey