Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*12 SERVICE RECORDS*<span> Nice and</span><span> Clean Hyundai Elantra 1.8L 4CYL</span><span> with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, </span><span>Navigation System, Alloys</span><span>, Side Turning Signals</span><span>, Push to </span><span>Strat</span><span>, Heated Front Seats, Lane Departure Alert, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span></span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2019 Hyundai Elantra

151,730 KM

Details Description

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Elantra

ULTIMATE CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12684834

2019 Hyundai Elantra

ULTIMATE CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12684834
  2. 12684834
  3. 12684834
  4. 12684834
  5. 12684834
  6. 12684834
  7. 12684834
  8. 12684834
  9. 12684834
  10. 12684834
  11. 12684834
  12. 12684834
  13. 12684834
  14. 12684834
  15. 12684834
  16. 12684834
  17. 12684834
  18. 12684834
  19. 12684834
  20. 12684834
  21. 12684834
  22. 12684834
  23. 12684834
  24. 12684834
  25. 12684834
  26. 12684834
  27. 12684834
  28. 12684834
  29. 12684834
  30. 12684834
  31. 12684834
  32. 12684834
  33. 12684834
  34. 12684834
  35. 12684834
  36. 12684834
  37. 12684834
  38. 12684834
  39. 12684834
  40. 12684834
  41. 12684834
  42. 12684834
Contact Seller

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,730KM
VIN KMHD84LF3KU883617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,730 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*12 SERVICE RECORDS* Nice and Clean Hyundai Elantra 1.8L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Alloys, Side Turning Signals, Push to Strat, Heated Front Seats, Lane Departure Alert, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2018 Chevrolet Volt LTZ PREMIUM CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED 4 SEATS P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Chevrolet Volt LTZ PREMIUM CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED 4 SEATS P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS 150,500 KM $15,985 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T V6 TECH/PRESTIGE AWD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS* NAV FRONT CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL P.ROOF SHIFTERS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Audi Q7 3.0T V6 TECH/PRESTIGE AWD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS* NAV FRONT CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL P.ROOF SHIFTERS CRUISE ALLOYS 104,350 KM $26,980 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL ECOBOOST AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Ford Edge SEL ECOBOOST AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS 143,640 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 Hyundai Elantra