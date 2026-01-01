2019 Hyundai Elantra

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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*18 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR<span>* </span><span>Nice and</span><span> Clean Hyundai Elantra 1.8L 4CYL</span><span> with Automatic Transmission. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera</span><span>, Alloys</span><span>, Side Turning Signals</span><span>, Push to </span><span>Strat</span><span>, Heated Front Seats, Lane Departure Alert, Blind Spot Indicators, Push to Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span></span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2019 Hyundai Elantra

163,570 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*HYUNDAI MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14413692

2019 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*HYUNDAI MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
163,570KM
VIN KMHD84LF5KU829672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,570 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*18 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Nice and Clean Hyundai Elantra 1.8L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Alloys, Side Turning Signals, Push to Strat, Heated Front Seats, Lane Departure Alert, Blind Spot Indicators, Push to Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2019 Hyundai Elantra PREFERRED CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*HYUNDAI MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 163,570 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 Hyundai Elantra