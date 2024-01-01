$23,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Veloster
Turbo R-SPEC 6M CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
2019 Hyundai Veloster
Turbo R-SPEC 6M CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,000KM
VIN KMHTH6AB2KU004695
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE/BLUE
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 28,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED**HYUNDAI SERVICE RECORDS*LOW KMS* Very Clean Hyundai Veloster TURBO 4CYL with 6 Speed Manual Transmission has Navigation, Camera, Heated Front & Back, Bluetooth, Cruise Control. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Bucket Power Sport Seat, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Premium Infinity Audio System, Alloys, Sunroof, Blind Spot Indicator, Lane departure Alert, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Push to Strat, Reverse Parking Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Hill start assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Windows
MOONROOF
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2019 Hyundai Veloster