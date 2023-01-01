Menu
2019 Infiniti QX50

67,675 KM

$34,688

+ tax & licensing
$34,688

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2019 Infiniti QX50

2019 Infiniti QX50

LUXE AWD

2019 Infiniti QX50

LUXE AWD

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$34,688

+ taxes & licensing

67,675KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10415322
  • Stock #: 19IQX508372
  • VIN: 3PCAJ5M36KF108372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,675 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Infiniti QX50 Essential AWD is a luxurious and capable compact SUV. Powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a variable compression system, it offers both performance and efficiency. The all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in various road conditions. Inside, you'll find a well-crafted cabin with premium materials, spacious seating, and a dual-screen infotainment system. Safety features include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring. The QX50 Essential AWD combines style, comfort, and advanced technology, making it a compelling choice in its segment.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE:

1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365
Email : sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

