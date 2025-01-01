$19,495+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Compass
TRAILHAWK 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$19,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,940KM
VIN 3C4NJDDB4KT737102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,940 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED* Nice Clean Jeep Compass TRAILHAWK 2.4L 4Cyl 4X4 with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Back Up Camera, Navigation system, Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Keyless, Fog lights, Alloys, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
