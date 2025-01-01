Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED<span>* Nice Clean </span><span>Jeep Compass </span>TRAILHAWK <span>2.4L 4Cyl 4X4 with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Back Up Camera, Navigation system, Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, </span><span>Cruise</span><span> Control, Keyless, Fog lights, Alloys, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.</span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2019 Jeep Compass

139,940 KM

Details Description Features

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Compass

TRAILHAWK 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12857705

2019 Jeep Compass

TRAILHAWK 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12857705
  2. 12857705
  3. 12857705
  4. 12857705
  5. 12857705
  6. 12857705
  7. 12857705
  8. 12857705
  9. 12857705
  10. 12857705
  11. 12857705
  12. 12857705
  13. 12857705
  14. 12857705
  15. 12857705
  16. 12857705
  17. 12857705
  18. 12857705
  19. 12857705
  20. 12857705
  21. 12857705
  22. 12857705
  23. 12857705
  24. 12857705
  25. 12857705
  26. 12857705
  27. 12857705
  28. 12857705
  29. 12857705
  30. 12857705
  31. 12857705
  32. 12857705
  33. 12857705
  34. 12857705
  35. 12857705
  36. 12857705
  37. 12857705
  38. 12857705
  39. 12857705
  40. 12857705
  41. 12857705
  42. 12857705
  43. 12857705
  44. 12857705
  45. 12857705
  46. 12857705
  47. 12857705
  48. 12857705
  49. 12857705
Contact Seller

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,940KM
VIN 3C4NJDDB4KT737102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,940 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED* Nice Clean Jeep Compass TRAILHAWK 2.4L 4Cyl 4X4 with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Back Up Camera, Navigation system, Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Keyless, Fog lights, Alloys, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2019 Jeep Compass TRAILHAWK 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Jeep Compass TRAILHAWK 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 139,940 KM $19,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Fit LX CERTIFIED *HONDA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Honda Fit LX CERTIFIED *HONDA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE 111,050 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L SPORT PREMIUM AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L SPORT PREMIUM AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 128,620 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 Jeep Compass