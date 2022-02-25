Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

17,690 KM

Details Features

$50,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$50,998

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited LIMITED X

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited LIMITED X

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

Contact Seller

$50,998

+ taxes & licensing

17,690KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8354214
  • Stock #: BUILDA
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBGXKC766675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,690 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Kia

2017 Nissan Sentra SV
 53,010 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Highland...
 41,652 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Kia Sorento SOR...
 89,151 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

Call Dealer

905-632-XXXX

(click to show)

905-632-6444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory