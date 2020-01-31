Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT| HARDTOP| ROCKSTAR RIMS| MICKEY THOMPSONS

Location

Car Nation Canada

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

$41,650

+ taxes & licensing

  Listing ID: 4673475
  • Stock #: NOU-K611
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Welcome to Unique Chrysler and Thank you for viewing this vehicle. Everything we do is designed to make your car buying experience as easy and enjoyable as possible. Competitive Haggle-Free pricing, knowledgeable staff and superior customer service all add up to create a simple and painless way to purchase a vehicle at a great price. * CALL>>>1-888-384-2865 for more info! * Selling Price includes NEW Vehicle fees, FCA Manufacturer Incentives and Dealer Discounts. * Selling Price does not include HST and Licensing. * Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and Get great value for your Trade-in Vehicle! * Credit Issues? We'll help you rebuild your credit! (o.a.c.) Apply Online Today! * $0 Down Car Loan Approvals (o.a.c.) * ASK about our "Do Not Pay for 90 Days" Financing Option (o.a.c.), available on most makes and models. * Price and vehicle availability subject to change without notice; Please call for more information. Visit Unique Chrysler today! We are located at 915 Walkers Line, South on Walkers Line exit by the QEW in Burlington, close to the intersection of Walkers Line and Harvester Road; Vehicle Price, just add HST and Licensing only. We are a proud member of the CarNationCanada.com dealership group - Buy with confidence from a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. (*o.a.c.- On Approved Credit)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Unique Chrysler

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

1-888-234-7906

