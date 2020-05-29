Menu
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

EX+

2019 Kia Forte

EX+

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

  26,806KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5176880
  Stock #: 2510
  VIN: 3KPF54AD4KE123864
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
ONE OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE, CERTFIED PRE-OWNED 2019 KIA FORTE
This amazing Kia Forte comes withe these amazing features;

Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Blind Spot Monitors
Lane Keep Assist
Touch Screen Display
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth with Audio Streaming
Steering Wheel Mounted Display
In Dash Information Display
Cruise Control
Qi Wireless Chargind
Selectable Drive Modes
Sunroof
Back Up Camera

Selling price does not include HST and licensing.

Leggat KIA is a proud member of the Leggat Auto Group, serving the GTA/Hamilton/Niagara and surrounding area for over 90 years! We are conveniently located just a few short minutes off of the QEW on the N.W. corner of Fairview Street and Guelph Line in Burlington! (Dealership entrance from Fairview Street). We are a full-service dealership offering a large selection of both new and pre-owned inventory. Our pre-owned inventory is well reconditioned to ensure that our buyers have the best ownership experience possible.

Our professional Sales Consultants are eager to assist you with your vehicle purchase. Come see us to experience the difference an established family run business with over 90 years’ experience has to offer!

Call us at 905-632-6444 or visit us at www.leggatkia.ca today

Leggat Auto Group - You can always count on us!
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • CVT

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

