2019 Kia Sorento

46,325 KM

Details Features

Make it Yours
Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

2.4L LX LX

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

46,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8730191
  • Stock #: 2814
  • VIN: 5XYPG4A38KG485141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,325 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

