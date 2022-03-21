Menu
2019 Kia Stinger

41,489 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

GT Limited

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

41,489KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8962759
  • Stock #: 2831
  • VIN: KNAE55LC0K6048895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,489 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

