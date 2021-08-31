2019 Lamborghini Urus

$335,000 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 2 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8037028

8037028 Stock #: 19LU11

19LU11 VIN: ZPBCA1ZL8KLA04711

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Red

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 19LU11

Mileage 30,221 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.