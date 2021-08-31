Menu
2019 Lamborghini Urus

30,221 KM

Details Description

$335,000

+ tax & licensing
$335,000

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

style package

style package

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$335,000

+ taxes & licensing

30,221KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8037028
  Stock #: 19LU11
  VIN: ZPBCA1ZL8KLA04711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 19LU11
  • Mileage 30,221 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 LAMBORGHINI URUS - RED ON RED - STYLE PACKAGE  - 23'' Rims - Fully PPF Done

AVAILABLE AT MOTORLINE  BY APPOINTMENT ONLY : CALL (905)330-7365 TODAY!

-LEASE / FINANCING AVAILABLE

-Price + H.S.T and Licensing

-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%

-We wholesale and accept TRADE-INS

-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars,

-This vehicle can be certified for an additional $1499

-Online / Video Sales is also available:

-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

We are open :

Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM ,

Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and

Sunday: By Appointment Only

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

