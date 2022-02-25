Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Lamborghini Urus

17,600 KM

Details Description

$353,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$353,000

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2019 Lamborghini Urus

2019 Lamborghini Urus

4 SEATER

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lamborghini Urus

4 SEATER

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

  1. 8337486
  2. 8337486
  3. 8337486
  4. 8337486
  5. 8337486
  6. 8337486
  7. 8337486
  8. 8337486
  9. 8337486
Contact Seller

$353,000

+ taxes & licensing

17,600KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8337486
  • Stock #: 19LU06
  • VIN: ZPBCA1ZL4KLA05306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Yellow
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Lamborghini Urus | 4 SEATER PKG | PANO ROOF | MASSAGE SEATING | VENTED SEATS


Now Available Beautiful Lamborghini Urus Yellow on Yellow.

23" Wheels , Alcantara Roof Liner, 4 seater, Heated and Cooling Ventilated Seats, Bang & Olufsen sound system, Wood Trim, Red Caliper, Lamborghini Charger Included,  Air suspension, Ambient lighting, Heads up display and many more..


Call (905) 330 7365 FOR MORE INQUIRIES.

MOTORLINE AUTO GROUP

1227 PLAINS RD EAST L7S2K2 BURLINGTON

SALES@MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 41,000 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 50,965 KM
$23,950 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla LE
 54,165 KM
$21,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory