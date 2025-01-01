Menu
2019 Land Rover Discovery

105,679 KM

Details Features

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Land Rover Discovery

HSE

12898160

2019 Land Rover Discovery

HSE

Location

Brettons Imports Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1

289-707-4940

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,679KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,679 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brettons Imports Inc.

Brettons Imports Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

289-707-4940

