2019 Lexus NX 200t

<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*2nt SET WINTER ON RIMS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*15 SERVICE RECORDS* <span>Very Clean AWD 2.0L 4Cyl Lexus NX200t F-SPORT with Automatic Transmission.</span><span> Black on Red/Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel and Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Sunroof, Power Tail Gate, Memory Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Direction Compass, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Seats, Push to Start, Navigation System, Blind Spot Indicators, Lane Departure Alert, Reverse Parking Sensors, Shifter Paddles , and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2019 Lexus NX 200t

184,670 KM

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Lexus NX 200t

F-SPORT AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*2nd WINTER* CAMERA NAV COOL/HEAT LEATHER SEAT/STEERING SUNROOF BLUETOOTH B.SPOT ALLOYS

13188386

2019 Lexus NX 200t

F-SPORT AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*2nd WINTER* CAMERA NAV COOL/HEAT LEATHER SEAT/STEERING SUNROOF BLUETOOTH B.SPOT ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,670KM
VIN JTJBARBZ6K2209348

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red/black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3655
  • Mileage 184,670 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*2nt SET WINTER ON RIMS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*15 SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean AWD 2.0L 4Cyl Lexus NX200t F-SPORT with Automatic Transmission. Black on Red/Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel and Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Sunroof, Power Tail Gate, Memory Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Direction Compass, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Seats, Push to Start, Navigation System, Blind Spot Indicators, Lane Departure Alert, Reverse Parking Sensors, Shifter Paddles , and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Sunroof
tinted windows

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost

Bluetooth

Dual Climate Control

Child Safety Locks

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Curb Side Mirrors
AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Extra Set of Tires
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Lane Departure Alert
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 Lexus NX 200t