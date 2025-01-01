$26,990+ taxes & licensing
2019 Lexus NX 200t
F-SPORT AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*2nd WINTER* CAMERA NAV COOL/HEAT LEATHER SEAT/STEERING SUNROOF BLUETOOTH B.SPOT ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red/black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3655
- Mileage 184,670 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*2nt SET WINTER ON RIMS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*15 SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean AWD 2.0L 4Cyl Lexus NX200t F-SPORT with Automatic Transmission. Black on Red/Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel and Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Sunroof, Power Tail Gate, Memory Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Direction Compass, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Seats, Push to Start, Navigation System, Blind Spot Indicators, Lane Departure Alert, Reverse Parking Sensors, Shifter Paddles , and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255