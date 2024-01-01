Menu
*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREATE CONDITION* Clean Mazda CX-5 GS 2.5L AWD Skyactiv G 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Cruise Control System. Blue on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Driver Seat, Push To Start, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

2019 Mazda CX-5

154,000 KM

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5

2.5L GS AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2019 Mazda CX-5

2.5L GS AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,000KM
VIN JM3KFBBL6K0676294

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREATE CONDITION* Clean Mazda CX-5 GS 2.5L AWD Skyactiv G 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Cruise Control System. Blue on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Driver Seat, Push To Start, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 7.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 Mazda CX-5