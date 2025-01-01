Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*MAZDA SERVICE RECORDS*LOW KMS* Clean Mazda 3 with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Black Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless/Easy Key, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Alloys, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

92,520 KM

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2.5L SELECT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*MAZDA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

12845707

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2.5L SELECT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*MAZDA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,520KM
VIN 3MZBPACL9KM113765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3398
  • Mileage 92,520 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*MAZDA SERVICE RECORDS*LOW KMS* Clean Mazda 3 with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Black Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless/Easy Key, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Alloys, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 Mazda MAZDA3